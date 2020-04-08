Former Springfield City Councilor Paul Kalill dies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus has claimed the life of former Springfield City Councilor and Vietnam Veteran, Paul Kalill.

Paul Kalill was a man who was respected for serving the community and the country. The 77-year-old died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kalill was a Westfield native and a well-known figure in Springfield, having served as a city councilor in the 1970s. He was also a mayoral candidate, an attorney, and a decorated Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star.

“Paul was one of those ageless guys his energy was boundless, you’d see him at so many community events, you’d see him when you didn’t expect him to be there. This was the attorney, the psychologist, whose basic goal in life was to help others.” Tony Cignoli, Political Consultant

Cignoli told 22News Kalill was a very intelligent human being.

Former President Jimmy Carter was so impressed with his work that he asked him to be an advisor.