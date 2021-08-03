Former Springfield doctor rebuilding reputation after being acquitted of criminal charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After six years of trials, Dr. Frank Stirlacci was acquitted of all criminal charges last week. Now, he’s trying to get his life back together.

The former Springfield doctor was charged with more than 100 counts of issuing false prescriptions and making false insurance claims. The indictment in 2017 came during the nation’s opioid crisis.

His attorney, A.J. O’Donald out of Holyoke, said that a former employee gave a false statement to investigators accusing Dr. Stirlacci of illegal conduct and was just acquitted of all crimes last week. His attorney said during an investigation, you must look at every piece of evidence very closely.

“I think this really stands for the proposition that the government if they accuse you of a crime that you scrutinize every piece of evidence that they have against you to make sure the charges are true and accurate and that they are factually based.”

During the trials, his attorney said Dr. Stirlacci lost everything, including his medical practices in Springfield. He’s now trying to get back into the field. Dr. Stirlacci is not in the area anymore. His attorney told 22News he is currently living in Chicago.