SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aid Dennis Leger.

Leger served the Springfield Fire Department for 43 years, he was first appointed on June 13, 1977, and assigned to Engine 10 Group D on North Main Street. Leger later became the Public Information Officer and Commissioner Aid for the last 20 years of his career. He retired in 2020 after a service-connected injury.

“His passion and dedication to the fire service was unmeasurable,” said Calvi.

Mayor Domenic Sarno sent 22News the following statement, “First of all, my sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to Dennis’s wife Krystyna, son Springfield Fire Department (SFD) Lt. Jim, daughter Jessica, family and friends. I was very sorry to hear about Dennis’s passing. He was very dedicated to our SFD and did a tremendous job as its Public Information Officer (PIO), 24/7. He played an important role in getting out information to our public during fire situations and especially during the natural (tornado) and man-made (gas explosion) disasters we faced. Always professional and to the point, he also brought a dry sense of humor too, which during hectic times, is appreciated. Firefighter/PIO Leger wore his gear and helmet both bravely and with pride. May God rest your soul Dennis.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.