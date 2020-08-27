Former Springfield mayor, Bill Sullivan, passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued a statement Wednesday night after learning about the passing of former Springfield Mayor, Bill Sullivan.

Sullivan was mayor of the City of Springfield from 1973 until 1977.

In his statement, the current Springfield mayor said Sullivan loved the city and was the driving force to promote not only neighborhoods but also downtown and tourism, especially at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sarno referred to Sullivan as a good friend and said he, “enjoyed his visits and wisdom when he came by to see me at City Hall or when I had a chance to see him at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.”

Sullivan was a veteran and resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, a facility that was hit hard with COVID-19 infections and deaths.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

You can read Mayor Domenic Sarno’s full statement below: