Former Springfield Mayor’s funeral to be held Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Springfield Mayor Charlie Ryan will be laid to rest Saturday.

The former mayor is being honored at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Church in Springfield. The family says they’ll receive visitors at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m., prior to the mass.

Ryan served as Springfield’s mayor twice, first from 1962 to 1967, and then later from 2004 to 2008. The former Springfield mayor will be most remembered for his accomplishments while in office including his contributions to the Springfield Library system.