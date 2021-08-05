Former Springfield resident admits to marrying Vietnamese woman to get her a green card

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield man admitted in court Wednesday to entering a sham marriage to obtain a green card for a Vietnamese woman.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Phu Thanh Huynh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, immigration fraud, and making false statements. He will be sentenced on November 22, 2021.

Huynh was first indicted in October 2019 for the sham marriage. In September 2013, he married the Vietnamese woman for her to get a green card and was paid $20,000. He and the woman never lived together after getting married, the court said.

He later filed a false petition with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services listing the woman as his spouse and lied to a USCIS officer about the sham marriage. Huynh could serve more than five years in prison, more than three years of supervised release, and face more than $250,000 in fines.