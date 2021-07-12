Former Springfield resident donates $1M to Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health Foundation received a $1 million donation to support innovation and advancement.

The donation was awarded by Paul Cohen, co-founder, and chief financial officer of Planned Funiture Promotions. Cohen was born in Springfield and is deeply engaged within his community and has been throughout his life. A committed philanthropist now residing in Simsbury, Conn., Mr. Cohen continues to travel to Baystate Medical Center for his care.

Cohen’s most recent gift honors Dr. John Bedford, an internal medicine specialist at Baystate Health who served as Cohen’s primary care physician for more than 20 years. The gift will be recognized with the naming of a heart & vascular care patient floor at Baystate Medical Center after the generous donor.