Former State Rep. and Springfield community leader Raymond Jordan passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has lost one of its most distinguished citizens, former State Representative and Federal Housing official Raymond Jordan passed away this weekend at the age of 78.

Jordan’s service to his community didn’t end with his retirement from public service. He continued his contributions to his city at the senior center that bears his name in Springfield.

Jordan was elected to the Massachusetts State Legislature in 1975, representing the residents of the 12th Hampden District. He went on to work for former President Bill Clinton to become the New England Special Project Officer for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Jordan was well-known in the city of Springfield, taking a leadership role in the construction of the Springfield senior center named after him at Blunt Park. At the groundbreaking, Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Ray’s wife Donna and daughter Denise, who now sits as executive director at the Springfield Housing Authority.

Jordan spoke about the accomplishment after the new $12.5 million senior center was completed in 2018. “I’m just elated, I cannot believe it’s here, it’s a good day, that we name the senior center after Raymond A. Jordan, It’s our day.”

Mayor Sarno released a statement on Jordan’s passing Saturday, saying in part:

This one hits home. Ray was a dear friend whose advice, wisdom, and support I respected and cherished. Whether it was helping someone in need for housing and/or heat in their home, to major projects in his district and our City of Springfield, Ray was a major player to get it done. Domenic Sarno, Mayor of Springfield

Hampden County Sheirff Nick Cocchi also expressing his condolences, saying:

Ray was someone who not only broke down barriers for people of color in politics and public service, but he advocated for western Massachusetts with his every move. Nick Cocchi, Hampden County Sheirff

The Jordan family said that due to COVID-19 protocols, they will not be receiving visitors or meals as a safety precaution.