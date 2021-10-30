Former students revisit soon to be demolished Ludlow elementary school

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a sentimental Saturday at Ludlow’s former Veterans Park Elementary School, which is soon to be demolished.

Since the Ludlow school system no longer has a need for these supplies and furniture at the new Harris Brook Elementary School, parents were invited to take what they need large or small.

Interim Ludlow School Superintendent, Lisa Nemech told 22News, “…. So anything, we went through all of the current procedures, to get rid of school supplies and this is everything that’s left over.”

22News found more than a few former students who went through the discarded school supplies for sentimental reasons.

Mia Santos, a former student of the Ludlow school system, said, “It was just for a few memories, it was nice to come back and see the walls again and walk down the hallways, see what I could take home, be part of my family.”

Although former principal Melissa Knowles wasn’t there to take home any discarded school supplies, she too wanted one last look before the 55-year-old building is torn down.

“Everything that we had, so many memories with it, the furniture that was part of everything that we had,” said former principal Knowles.

Throughout the day Saturday, parents and former students took home supplies, furniture and other mementos. An older couple took home two chairs from the school where their children received their elementary school education.