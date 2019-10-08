Former surgical tech at Springfield hospital gets prison time for lying on job application

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man will spend more than nine months in prison for submitting a fraudulent application for employment at a Springfield hospital.

According to the Department of Justice, a district court judge sentenced 56-year-old Fabrizio Pluchino to serve nine and a half months in prison along with three years of supervised release. In July 2019, Pluchino pleaded guilty to one count of using a falsely obtained social security number and one count of wire fraud.

In 1988, Pluchino was issued a social security number and illegally obtained two additional ones in 1991 and 2000. In November 2013, Pluchino used one of the social security numbers to apply for a job as a cardiac surgical technologist at a Springfield hospital.

He also provided a fake work history and two false employment references on his pre-employment application.

Pluchino was hired by the Springfield hospital for the position and made more than $190,000 in wages during his employment.