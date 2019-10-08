1  of  3
Breaking News
Former surgical tech at Springfield hospital gets prison time for lying on job application Trump administration won’t turn over documents, refuses to cooperate with impeachment inquiry Elderly man struck, killed by tractor-trailer while crossing driveway in Pittsfield identified

Former surgical tech at Springfield hospital gets prison time for lying on job application

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
federal courthouse springfield_302808

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man will spend more than nine months in prison for submitting a fraudulent application for employment at a Springfield hospital. 

According to the Department of Justice, a district court judge sentenced 56-year-old Fabrizio Pluchino to serve nine and a half months in prison along with three years of supervised release. In July 2019, Pluchino pleaded guilty to one count of using a falsely obtained social security number and one count of wire fraud. 

In 1988, Pluchino was issued a social security number and illegally obtained two additional ones in 1991 and 2000. In November 2013, Pluchino used one of the social security numbers to apply for a job as a cardiac surgical technologist at a Springfield hospital. 

He also provided a fake work history and two false employment references on his pre-employment application.  

Pluchino was hired by the Springfield hospital for the position and made more than $190,000 in wages during his employment. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories