Former UMass basketball star to coach Putnam Vocational Academy boys team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former UMass basketball standout Lou Roe is back in Massachusetts as the new boy’s basketball head coach at Putnam Vocational Academy in Springfield.

Roe comes to Putnam after a successful collegiate career at UMass on the 1995 Elite 8 team and a professional career playing in the NBA and overseas. He replaces a local coaching legend William Shepard who has won multiple state championships.

Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early said Roe’s experience will help improve players on and off the court.

“That experience can help mold these young children into men through his experiences of traveling the world,” Early told 22News. “Him coming back to western Massachusetts, where he laid his foundation is a great thing for Springfield Public Schools and we’re just really excited to have him.”

Roe formerly served as an assistant coach at UMass under former Coach Derek Kellog.