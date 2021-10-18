Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies to COVID-19 complications

America’s Promise Alliance Founding Chair Gen. Colin Powell and Chair Alma Powell take the stage at third annual Promise Night Gala to commemorate 20th Anniversary on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. Learn more at www.Recommit2Kids.org. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for America’s Promise Alliance)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at the age of 84, due to complications related to COVID-19.

Because he was fully vaccinated, the general’s passing is an example of a breakthrough case. He was a cancer patient and his age put him into the high risk category. Powell suffered from multiple myeloma.

A study done in July 2021 did find that multiple myeloma patients have impaired responses to COVID-19 vaccination. 22News spoke with the chief of infectious disease at Baystate, about the possibility of breakthrough cases.

“The risk of an infection is very very small. We’re talking about in the state of Massachusetts , less than one percent is a break through infection.” said Armando Philip Paez, MD and Chief of Infectious Disease at Baystate.

The chief said that the vaccine does start to loose its effectiveness after a certain period of time which could also play a part in break through cases. Paez recommends people get their booster shot once their eligible