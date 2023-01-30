WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.

Defense Attorney Jared Olanoff told 22News Richard Paul of Southampton was found not guilty for one count of Enticement of a Minor. Paul was arrested in March 2021 after he was accused of messaging someone online whom he believed was under the age of 16 while he was at the Northside Fire Station on 129 Southampton Road in Westfield.

At the time of his arrest, Paul was placed on administration leave from the Westfield Fire Department.