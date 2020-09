SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be conducting sewer infrastructure repairs in the Forest Park neighborhood this week.

The sewer infrastructure repairs will be taking place in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue, between Mill Street and Leete Street.

Construction will take place this Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue through the fall season.

Drivers are advised to seek another route.