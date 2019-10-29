Forum discusses opportunity zones in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A forum was held Monday to provide information on opportunity zones in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by some state and federal officials for Monday’s event.

Opportunity Zones were created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with the goal of stimulating economic development and job creation in low-income communities by providing tax cuts to investors.

David Tille, New England Regional Administrator at the Department of H.U.D., told 22News that the event drew in over 100 people.

“We are very excited here today we’ve got over 100 people that are investors that are business leaders that are non-profits that are very interested in learning about opportunity zones and how they can make a difference here in Springfield,” said Tille.

Opportunity zones are home to nearly 35 million Americans in all 50 states.