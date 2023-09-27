WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative and Voices For Climate held a ‘Clean Energy Incentives For All’ forum at Westfield State University on Wednesday.

Over 100 people came to the forum where the goal was to highlight state and federal incentives for homeowners, renters, businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and individuals to cut costs by shifting to clean energy sources.

The incentives spoken about included moving away from fossil fuel use and thus assisting Massachusetts in the transition to a greener, low-carbon economy.

Granville Public Library Director, Lise Letellier, tells 22News, “We recognize that now is the time to do something and so if people are gonna be able to have that opportunity, we are going to have to help them be educated about it.”

The speakers at this forum stressed that they believe it is possible to make greener decisions while still being economical, like on cars, food, or electricity use.