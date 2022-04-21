SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staffing shortages and low wages was the topic of discussion in Springfield for local home care workers.

The forum hosted by the United Healthcare Workers East held the meeting, serving as a platform to discuss the current challenges these staffers are facing.

PCAs or patient care assistants, also stand in solidarity and ask for community and government support for institutional change. Right now PCAs average $16 an hour and they are rallying for $18 an hour.

Minerva Lebron 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

“We are fighting for that because the work that we do deserves more than that. I need everyone to listen to my message to please stand up fight with us, listen to us, stay with us and help us win this fight” Minerva Lebron from the United Healthcare Workers East told 22News.

Members at the community forum also said that they hope to receive health care and retirement benefits. Adding that they’re working the front line and believe that they should be paid a livable wage for their efforts.