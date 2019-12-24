Four 2020 ballot questions awaiting approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State election officials say four questions are now one step closer to appearing on the 2020 ballot.

This week, Secretary of State William Galvin approved 4 questions that will now need legislative approval before residents get to vote on them.

The questions cover a wide array of topics like nursing home funding, vehicle repair laws, beer, and wine sales, and ranked-choice voting.

22News talked with a number of western Massachusetts residents who said they support most of the ballot initiatives, but they were unsure about Ranked Choice voting because they said the proposal seems complicated.

“What if this is something that is so confusing to the average person that this would hinder them from coming out to vote. It’s difficult enough to get people out as it is now so if confusion is there at the ballot box this could be a big problem,” said Tony Cignoli.

Ranked-choice voting would allow voters to pick their first, second and third choice for the same position all on one ballot.

The other questions seem to be more self-explanatory, making them easier for voters to understand at the ballot box. The legislature has until May 5 to either approve or deny the questions.

22News will continue to follow this so you know exactly what to expect when you head to the polls.