Four arrested during anti-dirt bike detail in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers from the Springfield Police Department and with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing conducted an anti-dirt bike public safety detail Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing alerted officers on the ground of dirt bike riders driving erratically and disregarding traffic signals at around 5:00 p.m. Officers located the riders on Roosevelt Avenue and they refused to stop.

Police found one of the riders, later identified as David Clark in the woods near St. James Avenue. Clark allegedly hit the officer with his dirt bike, the officer was able to place Clark under arrest after resisting. The dirt bike was reported stolen out of Connecticut.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old on Avocado Street at around 6:30 p.m. and seized a dirt bike.

Two motorcycle riders were pulled over at around 6:50 p.m. for revving their engines and causing their exhaust to create a loud backfiring sound similar to that of a gunshot. The riders did not have motorcycle license, inspection sticker and were not wearing proper helmets. Hector Marrero and Charlie Rodriguez-Otero were both arrested.

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

David Clark (19) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)

Resisting Arrest

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Hector Marrero (31) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle with Harsh & Objectionable Noise

Charlie Rodriguez-Otero (31) of Westfield is charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle with Harsh & Objectionable Noise

The police received several calls where illegal dirt bike riders damaged cars, assaulted residents and created a public safety hazard to themselves and other motorists and pedestrians. It is illegal to ride a dirt bike or any off-highway vehicle anywhere within the city of Springfield.