CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Latino Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has awarded four local businesses in downtown Chicopee with grants. Moda Mia Boutique on Center Street was one of the four esteemed grant recipients and where the mayor and city council went on Monday to celebrate their success.

The boutique opened its doors two months ago and they are already making waves in the local community. This event emphasized how instrumental these grants are in relieving the stress of rent, affording new signage, as well as marketing initiatives that help boost new businesses.

Johanna Maldonado, owner of Moda Mia, said that this grant empowers her as a Latina woman starting a business in downtown Chicopee, “This is a long time coming for a lot of us and it’s really exciting to be able to see kind of the eagerness of the Latino community and I think that the support that everyone is getting is because we have a lot to offer and we’re here, and we’re going to thrive and move forward.”

The Latino EDC says that these grants represent a vital step towards fostering economic growth within the Latino community. These grants serve as a lifeline for entrepreneurs, alleviating the financial burdens they often face in the early stages of their business journey. Goodworks Coffee House, Lids Live Well and Mari’s Natural Juices also received grants.