SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hampden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.

These are the nursing homes set to close:

• Chapin Center in Springfield

• Willimansett Center West in Chicopee

• Willimansett Center East in Chicopee

• Governor’s Center in Westfield

According to their websites, these facilities have stood in Hampden County for at least 30 years, offering everything from post-acute services to long term care.

In a statement to 22News, the Florida based group said in part, “It is with deep regret that the Northeast Health Group has given formal notice to the Department of Public Health of our intent to close [these four facilities].” Adding they are working with the state’s department of public health on a timeline for closures.

22News asked what this will mean for their residents and staff but we are still waiting for an answer. That information will be posted here on our website as it becomes available.