CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One hundred volunteers are coming together on Thursday to help make repairs to four Chicopee residences.

Revitalize CDC is an organization that helps families in need make home repairs and upgrades with the help of non-profit agencies and volunteers. The group of volunteers includes the City of Chicopee, Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Berkshire Bank, TD Bank, Westfield Bank, Monson

Bank, Western New England University, Rocky’s Ace Hardware, MassMutual, New England Public Media, Liberty Bank, Experis IT, Going to the Chapel Dress Shop, and M&T Bank.

The home of the Gouin family on Pendexter Avenue will have volunteers working on making their deck safe after years in disrepair, new paint, shrubs, and flowers. Robert and Kathryn Gouin have spent 47 years in their Chicopee home. They have five children and eight grandchildren who once again be able to enjoy parties on the deck built in the backyard.

Three additional homes on State Street will see repairs with painting, installing energy-efficient doors, yard cleanups, and plantings. Work is scheduled to take place in one day, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.