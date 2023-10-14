LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Pets were blessed for the fall season Saturday at Saint Andrews Church in Longmeadow during the Pumpkin & Pets Festival.

Families and their four-legged friends were able to come together to raise money to support the community outreach ministries. The festival included a bake sale, raffles full of assorted gift baskets, and a variety of pumpkins for sale. Along with many fun-filled activities for the children including face painting and a Forest Park Zoo on the go.

22News spoke with a local reverend about why an event like this is so important to the community.

“In the Spirit of Saint Francis, whose Feast Day is in early October, in his honor we bless pets he was a patron saint of pets,” said Reverend Charlotte LaForest. “Really just a wonderful community event for us to share in a joyful family, friendly day with our neighbors.”

As the day started to wind down, people were able to indulge in an hour-long Celtic worship called “For the Fruit of all Creation.” Participants were able to give thanks to God for the beauty and abundance of creation after they celebrated the fall harvest.