SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and the Police Department are accepting comments from the public about four new policies proposed in collaboration with the DOJ Settlement Agreement.

Over the next two weeks, the public can provide comments about four new policies that are being proposed:

Those interested in providing input can fill out the form on their website or email PublicPolicy@Springfieldpolice.net.

Following the DOJ Settlement Agreement, the Springfield Police will publicly post any new policies proposed in the future to inform local residents. Once a policy is approved, it will be reviewed annually.

In 2018, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division (“United States”) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts began an investigation on the Narcotics Bureau, now called the Firearms Investigation Unit, of the Springfield Police Department. In 2020, the United States found the department had engaged in “a pattern or practice of excessive force that deprived individuals of their rights under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

In April 2022, an agreement was made to resolve the findings. Under this agreement, the police department must improve its policies and training related to officers’ use of force. These policies will help officers understand when force can and can not be used. The department will also provide better supervision to officers and improve internal investigations of complaints involving officer misconduct.