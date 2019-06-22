Four people hospitalized after a two-car crash on Sewall and Warsaw Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are in the hospital after a two-car crash in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police were called to an accident involving two sedans on Sewall and Warsaw Street around four o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Brian Schameklis told 22News, 4 people were involved in the accident, and all of them were taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Schameklis said police are still at the site of the accident looking into what happened. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

22News will continue to bring you updates as soon as we get them.