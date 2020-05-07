Four people injured in Springfield single-car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were injured after a car crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Springfield’s Atwater Park neighborhood.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash happened in the area of 232 Springfield Street.

Piemonte says that a total of four people were hurt in the crash, three of whom have been taken to a local hospital.

Springfield Police Capt. David Kane told 22News that Springfield Street is closed in the area of the accident, with northbound traffic being diverted down Caseland Street, and southbound traffic being diverted onto Atwater Place.

Kane said police are still looking into the cause of the accident.