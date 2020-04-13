Closings and Delays
Four people taken to hospital in three-car crash in Ludlow

Hampden County

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were taken to the hospital in what Ludlow police are calling a serious three-car crash on East Street Sunday night.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News the state police were called in to help with the investigation into the crash, which happened in the area of 840 East Street.

East Street was cordoned-off to traffic during the nighttime hours, but has since been re-opened.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the four people injured in the crash, or what led up to the accident.

