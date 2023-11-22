LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Fire Department responded to a fire at a condominium building Wednesday morning that left four residents displaced.

According to Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease, the fire department received a call from a woman saying there was a fire in her bathroom. Firefighters arrived within two minutes of receiving the phone call to control the fire within 5 minutes after receiving the initial call.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, the cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental electric malfunction. Four residents in two total units of the building were displaced, they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.