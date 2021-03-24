Four tissue donors at Mercy Medical Center helped up to 100 people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center worked with New England Donor Services (NEDS) staff to support a patient’s wish to be a donor that saved the lives of four individuals through organ donation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr, Mercy clinicians also cared for four patients who provided tissue donations that helped the lives of up to 100 people with corneas, bones, tendons, and skin.

NEDS serves thousands of donor families each year who make the decision to donate and honors the wishes of those who registered as donors. According to NEDS, in the U.S. more than 110,000 people are waiting for a transplant and on average, 22 people die each day because the organ they need is not donated in time.

The Mercy Medical Center is asking residents who are interested in donating to register their decision to become a donor at https://registerme.org/ or by using the Health App.