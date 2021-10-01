Four veteran Springfield firefighters promoted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno proudly took note of the diversity within the city’s fire department during a ceremony on Friday.

The occasion was the promotion of four veteran firefighters, all from diverse backgrounds including Irish, Italian. Polish and Latino. Mayor Sarno was quick to comment on their diversity as a plus for the fire department and the people they serve.

He told 22News, “Today, we had a melting pot of the city of Springfield, and the United States of America. A lot of different derivations. These young men worked hard for their promotions and I thank their families to allow them, when people are running out of the buildings, these brave young men are running into the buildings.

Their proud families posed with this new generation of firefighters, District chief Leontino Pieccuch, Captain Sean Connery, and Lieutenants Juan Barera and Samuel Nelson.