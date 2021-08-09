Fourth annual “Feed the Kids” charity golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A charity golf tournament at Springfield country club Monday raised thousands of dollars to see to it that Springfield area children will not go hungry.

The fourth annual “Feed the Kids” program raised $50,000 to benefit projects including the Holyoke school backpack program and “No Kid Hungry.” Dr. Frederick Kadushin, the Feed the Kids co-chair told 22News how not having enough of the right food every day impacts a child’s future.

Dr. Frederick Kadushin said, “It’s amazing how many kids don’t get enough food every day, and it handicaps them at school, their performance. Kids graduate and they have less behavioral problems, it’s so important.”

During the first three years of this charity golf tournament, Feed the Kids raised more than $124,000.