Fourth Annual motorcycle ride held to support local veterans with PTSD

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – Motorcycle riders and community members joined together at Whalley Park in Southwick Saturday for a 70-mile ride to raise money for local veterans suffering from PTSD.

The “One Call Away Foundation’s” mission is to improve the lives of veterans who suffer from PTSD and prevent veteran’s suicide.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition that is common among veterans who’ve experienced a traumatic event in the military.

People with PTSD typically experience flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety.

Edward Boutin a U.s Navy Veteran of Springfield told 22news, “I still do my service to my country to do whatever I can to support our veterans who are suffering today.”

Bikers made their way through several nearby communities before ending back at the Park.

“A lot of guys just want someone to talk too, somebody to share their stories and let them know whats going on. There is an escalation in need as well that’s where we come in through communications, we move them to a higher level of care. It’s our job to be behind the scenes and support them,” David Sutton, Founder of One Call Away Foundation said.

Sutton told 22News they work with veterans with PTSD to get them the resources they need to recover. Saturday was “One Call Away’s” fourth annual bike ride and according to Sutton is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.