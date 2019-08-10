Fourth annual ‘Stop the Violence’ walk held in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Dozens of local residents gathered at Magazine Park for the annual “Stop the Violence” march.

The annual walk is organized by a local Springfield man to raise awareness about acts of violence in the area.

Saturday’s walk was emotional as many of the walkers have suffered the loss of loved ones due to acts of violence.

22News spoke with one woman who attends the walk every year. She feels it’s a way to bring the community together. “The getting together. Even though it’s not on a good level per day but just seeing everybody and getting to hug and give you a kiss and love and encouragement that’s it for me” Suleyka Marrero of Springfield said.

The participants came to the walk on Saturday wanting to carry on the memory of their loved ones. It shows that the victims are more than just statistics.

Rosa Andino told 22News, “My cousin Rene Andino that was killed he was one of the sponsors every year for this walk. He sponsored this walk, he was so into stopping the violence, so into people losing their lives in the streets, leaving their family behind, leaving their children behind, and it does break the family apart.”

The walk comes just days later after a man was shot and killed on Longhill Street in Springfield.

Police are still looking into what led up to the deadly shooting.