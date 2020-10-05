Fourth Chicopee officer tested positive for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department announced on Monday that a fourth police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Public Information Officer Danusia Liszka, the officer worked closely with the other three officers that tested positive last week.

All other officers that have come in contact to these four have been tested and no other positive test results have appeared as of Monday.

The Chicopee Police Department continues to work with the Chicopee Health Department to prevent further spreading of the virus.

Three officers of Chicopee Police Department test positive for COVID-19

