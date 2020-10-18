Fourth day of firefighters working to maintain Bondi’s Island fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are still working Sunday morning knocking out what’s left of the fire at the Bondi’s Island landfill.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois says things could be winding down in the next few days, it all depends on what progress firefighters make on Sunday.

Smoke is still visible from the landfill. However, this is a lot less smoke than what we’ve seen in the last few days when the fire first broke out Thursday afternoon.

Covanta, the owners of the facility, said leaves and yard waste are what caught on fire.

Chief Sirois says they were able to gain a lot of ground Saturday but this could take some time. Firefighters are having to tackle multiple square acres to make sure the fire is completely out.

On Saturday, firefighters from Palmer, Northampton, Hatfield and Southwick assisted by providing engine, tower and tanker fire trucks.