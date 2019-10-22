1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Tractor trailer rollover in Chicopee Threat made against aircraft at Bradley International Airport

Fourth graders attend Westfield State University for a day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A group of Westfield fourth-graders spent part of their day Tuesday at Westfield State University as part of Massachusetts STEM Week.

Students took part in an assembly with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and engaged in STEM-related activities with Westfield State students.

“We’re hopeful that being on a college campus and interacting with students and faculty will really give them that opportunity and access to STEM as a career path.”

-Jennifer Hanselman, P.H.D. Dean of College of Mathematics and Sciences at Westfield State Univeristy

Students from Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue Elementary Schools attended Tuesday morning’s event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories