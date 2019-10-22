Fourth graders attend Westfield State University for a day

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A group of Westfield fourth-graders spent part of their day Tuesday at Westfield State University as part of Massachusetts STEM Week.

Students took part in an assembly with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and engaged in STEM-related activities with Westfield State students.

“We’re hopeful that being on a college campus and interacting with students and faculty will really give them that opportunity and access to STEM as a career path.” -Jennifer Hanselman, P.H.D. Dean of College of Mathematics and Sciences at Westfield State Univeristy

Students from Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue Elementary Schools attended Tuesday morning’s event.