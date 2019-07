SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Fourth of July celebrations in Springfield has kicked off!

It’s the annual Star-Spangled Springfield celebration, which is being held at the newly renovated Riverfront Park, where Springfield’s 9/11 monument stands.

The celebration started at 6 p.m. Last year, the festivities were held at Blunt Park while renovations were being made to Riverfront Park.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.