Fourth of July travel begins

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families across the state are finally feeling comfortable enough to celebrate the Fourth of July this coming weekend.

Like so many other holidays, celebrating the Fourth of July will be back in full swing following a break driven by COVID. In fact, AAA expects a travel increase of 40 percent over last year, the second-highest travel volume on record

Mark Dion of Chicopee told 22News, “I am ready to get back to it. It’s been so long, I’ve got my vaccine and I’m ready to go.”

More than 45 million Americans are predicted to hit the road or take to the skies for Independence Day. Roadways will be packed, with just over 90 percent of people opting to travel by car. For these reasons some are opting to stay close to home

June McCloud of Springfield said, “We’re staying home for the fourth, just going to visit friends in the area.”

With the holiday aside, traffic on roadways has increased as business and venues reopen. Which some say is great for the economy, but not so great when it comes to safety.

“It’s busy, there are a lot of accidents, people aren’t paying attention. It’s a lot more congested at more times of the day, usually, you can plan out your travel between certain work hours but it’s all the time now,” Kris Stelzer of Chicopee told 22News.

The busiest travel days this weekend are expected to be Friday and Monday. Beginning Friday morning, MassDOT will be postponing scheduled roadwork to help keep traffic moving along.