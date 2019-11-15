Fourth suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly I-91 shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a Springfield man that occurred on I-91 the morning of Sunday, November 3.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, State Police detectives along with members of the Chicopee Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls Service arrested 22-year-old Victor Espinosa of Chicopee and charged him with murder in connection with Gabriel Irizarry’s death.

Espinosa was arraigned in Springfield District Court and held without bail. He is due back in court on December 18.

An arrest warrant was issued for Espinosa on November 8 and police found and arrested him at a home on Southern Drive in Chicopee Friday morning. Three other suspects, Luis Cotto, Keith Cotto, and Isaiah Fraticelli, all of Springfield, have been arrested in connection with the deadly highway shooting.

According to State Police spokesman David Procopio, a state trooper was behind the suspect’s vehicle on the northbound section of I-91 near Exit 6 when it pulled up parallel to the victim’s vehicle to shoot.

According to Procopio, the trooper saw a gun appear from the suspect’s passenger window before hearing multiple gunshots. Springfield Police officers found the Irizarry in the Union Street area at the intersection of Dwight Street and Franklin B Murray St.

Irizarry was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died after being in critical condition.