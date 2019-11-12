Franklin Ave Elementary school reopened following morning gas leak

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin Avenue Elementary School in Westfield has reopened after a gas leak was reported early Tuesday morning.
Westfield Gas and Electric Company spokesperson Lisa Stowe told 22News there was a report of gas odor coming from the elementary school during drop off hours. Stowe said crew members arrived at the school and used a tool to measure gas in the air, however, there was no gas detected.
Stowe did, however, confirm there were two places on the boiler equipment that showed a low-level leak. The Franklin Avenue Elementary school told 22News the leak has been fixed and students were able to enter the building around 9:40 a.m.
