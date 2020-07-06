Fred King, former 22News sports director, has died

(WWLP) – Fred King, a fixture in local media for 45 years- including more than 10 years here at 22News- has died at the age of 74.

King, who died on June 25, had worked for 22News for 11 years as a reporter and as sports director. He had an even longer career in radio, having worked for WHYN-AM in Springfield, WRCH-FM in New Britain, Connecticut, WDRC in Hartford, WHMP in Northampton, WARE in Ware, and WMAS in Springfield.

King was also heavily involved in the community, serving as a member of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee and also as the “town crier” during the annual parades. He also organized an annual golf tournament that raised thousands of dollars for charity.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, though a memorial Mass and celebration of his life have not yet been scheduled.