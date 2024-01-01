SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night is your last chance to experience Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.

Visitors can enjoy more than 700,000 twinkling lights on a three-mile journey through displays from Seuss land and toy land to winter woods and winter garden, and even a few dinosaurs in Jurassic world.

Bright Nights will be open from now until 10:00 p.m. And kids will receive a free ticket for a ride on the carousel in Santa’s magical forest. Tickets for Bright Nights are free on Monday to celebrate Mayor Sarno’s inauguration.