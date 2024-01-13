WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeastern Poultry Congress will be coming to the Eastern States Exhibition on Saturday.

According to the Eastern States Exhibition, various breeds of poultry will exhibited and judged for ribbons and prizes at this two-day event. Informative seminars will also be offered on different poultry topics.

The Northeastern Poultry Congress holds its annual Poultry Show every January, at the

Mallory Complex of the Eastern States Exposition Center, according to their website.

Admission is free for this event and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and the awards ceremony will take place on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.