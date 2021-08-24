Free back-to-school giveaway in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local faith-based organizations will be giving away hundreds of free shoes and backpacks to area children as they prepare for the new school year.

The Restoration Worship Center and the Vox Church in Springfield have partnered with Samaritan’s Feet to give away 600 pairs of sneakers at the Boys and Girls Club located at 481 Carew Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be fun activities like face painting and giveaways including 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

No pre-registration is required but children must be present to receive the free items.