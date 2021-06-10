Free car seat check in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents can get their car seats checked for free by a trained technician Friday afternoon in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, nationally certified technicians will be at the Holyoke Fire Department on 600 High Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to check if local residents car seats are installed correctly.

There will be free car seats available to replace any that are expired, do not fit a child properly, or ones that may have been in an accident. No appointment is necessary.

