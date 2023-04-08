Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a free car seat installation event in Longmeadow on Saturday.

The Massachusetts State Police and Longmeadow Police and Fire will be hosting a car seat event, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. There is no appointment required and the event is free and open to the public.

At the event, there will be a car seat check by certified child passenger safety technicians to make sure your car seat is safe and secure. It is encouraged to bring your child with you to the event, but it is not necessary.

There will be a free lunch provided by Frankie’s Pizza, and there will be a chance to meet Longmeadow Police’s, K-9 Reuben.

This event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p. at the Longmeadow Fire Department on Saturday.