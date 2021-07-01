Free children’s books giveaway at the Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event Thursday in Springfield highlighted the importance of kids continuing to read during their summer vacation.

The organization “Reading Success by 4th Grade” gave away thousands of free children’s books at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chrissy Howard, manager at Reading Success by 4th Grade, told 22News the giveaway is all part of an effort to improve early literacy in the city, and keep kids engaged in learning throughout the summer months.

“It’s really exciting to be able to get so many kids a free book,” Howard expressed. “It’s just fun, it’s summer, we’ve all been inside, and we’re ready to read something new.”

If you missed Thursday’s event, the giveaway will also be taking place Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. All families who pick up a book during the two-day event will also receive a buy one, get one free admission to the Basketball Hall of Fame.