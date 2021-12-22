Free Christmas meals distributed to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders continued their holiday tradition of helping to provide free Christmas dinners to people in need.

They all came out to the Springfield Police Training Facility to distribute turkeys, hams, canned goods, and other items to community members in need. The meals were provided by Big Y and the company’s president told 22News he was thrilled to be a part of the event.

“If this doesn’t get you in the spirit of Christmas I don’t know what does. With everything that’s around, the challenges and stresses of COVID and the pandemic it’s just wonderful to end the year with an event in this fashion, so we’re pleased and thrilled to be able to be part of it,” said Charlie D’Amours, President and CEO of Big Y Foods Inc.

The need proving to be great this year, with cars lining up around the building when the event began at 2:00 p.m.