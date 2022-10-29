SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services is holding a free clinic to vaccinate local dogs for parvovirus on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Second Chance Animal Services, parvovirus is a contagious illness in dogs that have become more of a problem in the Springfield area recently. It is a highly contagious and potentially fatal infectious disease that affects mainly younger or unvaccinated dogs. It occurs after exposure to contaminated feces.

The free vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 837 State Street in Springfield. There will also be free rabies vaccinations offered at the clinic. To register, visit their website for more information.

Second Chance’s Homebound to the Rescue brings free veterinary care for low-income housing communities, helping to keep pets and seniors together. The program is funded by generous donations and grants, such as a grant from the Banfield Foundation.

CEO and founder Sheryl Blancato of second Chance underscored the importance of the nonprofit’s work for the community. “We have helped over 40,000 pets in the Springfield area alone since we opened one of our hospitals here in 2015. Second Chance first came to the area to host vaccine clinics in response to a parvo outbreak. We saw there was a great need for veterinary care for the underserved in this area and we leased space on Belmont Street to help pet owners care for their pets. We quickly outgrew that space and moved to what is now our Community Veterinary Hospital on Mulberry Street. But the need is still so tremendous. Our community vaccine clinics, our Homebound to the Rescue visits, and our large-scale spay/neuter missions bring veterinary care to pets who might otherwise have none.”