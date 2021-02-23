Free COVID-19 testing at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition is holding free COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

The free testing is available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Rebecca M. Johnson School at 55 Catharine Street. Free masks will also be available at the testing site.

Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are accepted. To cut down on the wait times, residents are encouraged to make an appointment.

Springfield Rebecca M. Johnson COVID-19 Test Registration

The City of Springfield, AMR testing services, and Families Against Violence assisted with the testing site.

